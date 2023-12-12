New Mandan High School will hold new opportunities for students

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The new $90 million Mandan High School is on track to open next August and will have new opportunities for students.

Brooklyn Miller, a Mandan High School junior, is excited to take more CTE classes next year.

“They really helped by making sure I know what I want to do in my life, and the skills that I wouldn’t have known like in a normal core class, or things like crops or animals, it really touches the base on all different kinds of groups,” said Miller.

Miller and other Mandan students will have access to 15 – 20 new CTE programs, thanks to a new Career & Technical Education Center that will be an extension to the new high school.

The CTE center will house new shops, a commercial kitchen and more lab beds for health career students.

A new partnership with United Tribes Technical College will give students access to dual credit opportunities, and possibly help them find a career.

“To really create pipelines, especially for Native students who come from this system into our system, with, hopefully, having a career choice that will help them land a job and then adjust the workforce issues at the same time,” said Leander R. McDonald, United Tribes Technical College president.

Mandan school leaders say this space is needed for the expanding student body.

“We’re going to be at 1,200 students, you know, six years seven years ago we were at 975 students in the school year. So right now we’re going to be over 1,200 kids coming in this building next fall ready, we’re building the building large enough to hold 1,400 on opening day,” said Mark Andresen, principal.

Andresen hopes this building will help students prepare for careers using drones and tech engineering.

The CTE center carries a $20 million price tag. It is being funded by taxpayers, Marathon Petroleum and a state CTE grant funding.

