NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz talks about upcoming playoff game; new role at USC next year

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The story dominating the headlines is that NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz has accepted a position at the University of Southern California.

He will be USC’s linebackers coach and that’s the position group he was in charge of at NDSU when he first came to Fargo as an assistant in 2014.

“It was a difficult decision. I’ve been here for 10 years,” said Entz. “I kind of put out a little statement yesterday. I’ve spent 30-35 percent of my coaching career here. My boys grew up here. This place has been unbelievable to Team Entz. The number of friends, colleagues, really good friends that I have here in Fargo, within our administration, within our coaching staff, in the community is second to none. This will always be a home away from home, it’s just an opportunity for me to continue to grow and develop. I wouldn’t leave NDSU for just anything. I’ve had other opportunities along the way and they just didn’t maybe spark my interest or the timing wasn’t right, but this is a unique opportunity for me and my wife.”

As long as the Bison keep winning in the playoffs, he’ll keep coaching them. But knowing that any moment could be his last with the program, Entz says this week shouldn’t be about him.

“I’m enjoying every single moment, but I think it would be the same regardless of what my situation was,” said Entz. “This is about the players, this is about putting them in the best situation that we can to have success. I said it a week ago, nobody wants to lose. But we’re going to make it hard for people to beat us though, if that makes sense. We’re going to play as hard as we can, we’re going to put a great plan together. Our kids will be prepared on Saturday and I know theirs will be as well. This is going to be a great game for FCS football and college football in general.”

After the Bison’s dominant win over South Dakota this past weekend, only four teams remain in the FCS playoffs.

FCS Championship Semifinals (KFYR)

NDSU is the only remaining unseeded team in the final four. South Dakota State is the heavy favorite to take out Albany, meanwhile, the Griz are coming off an overtime win against number seven Furman in the quarterfinal round.

North Dakota State versus Montana kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Central Time in Missoula.

