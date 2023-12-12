NDGOP announces new executive director

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, the NDGOP named Andrew Nyhus as their next executive director.

The NDGOP says Nyhus has years of government policy experience while working in Washington D.C. for Senators Hoeven and Cramer. Nyhus serves as the Grassroots Engagement Director at Americans for Prosperity.

He is a North Dakota native and has a wide range of experience including business ownership, lobbying, community organizing, political engagement and more.

The NDGOP says Nyhus will help the NDGOP navigate the 2024 primary election.

Nyhus will take over December 12.

