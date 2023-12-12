Mystery donor drops rare gold coin into Salvation Army red kettle

A mystery donor dropped a rare gold coin into a Salvation Army red kettle in Vermont. (Source: WCAX)
By Jessica Tara and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A rare gold coin dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle from a mystery donor is being called a Christmas miracle in Vermont.

Coins and dollars are dropped into the buckets every year, but sometimes a surprise awaits.

“It started off like any other night,” said Maj. Keith Jache of the Salvation Army. “So, me and a couple of our volunteers were sitting around, we were counting the money for the night and all of a sudden, a $5 bill came out and it was tape. And our first thing was like, who is trying to be funny?”

Although he was hesitant, Jache said he knew something was in it and decided to open it. He was stunned by what he saw -- a gold coin worth $2,000.

“You’ve heard of it happening in other places and they’re usually worth a couple of hundred dollars, so when we got it appraised, and he said, ‘Yes, it is real and it is worth $2,000,’ we were overly happy and overly blessed to receive it,” Jache said.

Jache doesn’t know who donated the coin but said moments like this make it all worthwhile.

“We stand out here in all kinds of weather, and we try to raise as much funds as we can so we can help the most people,” Jache said, adding he’s delighted to help those in need.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
A 54-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle Monday morning.
Mandan man dead following Burleigh County crash
Amtrak train going through Bismarck
Old North Coast Hiawatha rail route takes giant step towards reinstatement
NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC
New Salem couple accused of sexting minor
New Salem couple accused of sexting minor

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the...
Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy arrives to grim Capitol Hill as Biden’s aid package for Ukraine risks collapse
The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.
12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say