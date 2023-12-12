Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder and terrorizing

By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man charged with attempted murder and terrorizing has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Police say 34-year-old Adrian Bustillos got into an argument with a man and shot at him with a pistol.

The victim said he drove from the scene, crashed his car and was chased by Bustillos.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder

