Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder and terrorizing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man charged with attempted murder and terrorizing has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Police say 34-year-old Adrian Bustillos got into an argument with a man and shot at him with a pistol.

The victim said he drove from the scene, crashed his car and was chased by Bustillos.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.