Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder and terrorizing
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man charged with attempted murder and terrorizing has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Police say 34-year-old Adrian Bustillos got into an argument with a man and shot at him with a pistol.
The victim said he drove from the scene, crashed his car and was chased by Bustillos.
Previous Coverage: Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.