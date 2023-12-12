Man accused of firing gun in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man they say fired a gun multiple times in town.

When they arrived on the scene they found 41-year-old David Hopkins with a gun near him.

Police say Hopkins told them he fired 14 rounds. Police found six shell casings in the area.

Hopkins is charged with reckless endangerment and firing a gun in the city.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.