Man accused of firing gun in Bismarck

By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man they say fired a gun multiple times in town.

When they arrived on the scene they found 41-year-old David Hopkins with a gun near him.

Police say Hopkins told them he fired 14 rounds. Police found six shell casings in the area.

Hopkins is charged with reckless endangerment and firing a gun in the city.

