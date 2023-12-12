Man accused of firing gun in Bismarck
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man they say fired a gun multiple times in town.
When they arrived on the scene they found 41-year-old David Hopkins with a gun near him.
Police say Hopkins told them he fired 14 rounds. Police found six shell casings in the area.
Hopkins is charged with reckless endangerment and firing a gun in the city.
