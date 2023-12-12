Historical medicine recommendations led to creation of FDA

Old medicine bottles at the ND State Historical Society
Old medicine bottles at the ND State Historical Society(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Medicine has come a long way since the 1920s. Most people know you shouldn’t drink Vaseline, but according to some of the old newspaper clippings one of our anchors found, it might soothe your sore throat.

Got stomach indigestion, achy joints or rheumatism? Many historical newspaper clippings suggest their products are cure-alls for anything from creaky knees to indigestion. If you were in the 1920s, you might consider taking one of these old medications, but that might not have been a very good idea.

“Lots of times you would see these boxes and containers, they wouldn’t even tell you what’s in them. So these were just a panacea of some faux medicinal cure-all for all or any of your ills,” said Lori Nohner, assistant curator at the State Historical Society.

Some of the ingredients in these medications included questionable ingredients like cocaine, which the FDA wouldn’t approve of today.

Jenny Yearous, the State Historical Society’s curator of collections management, said the Food and Drug Administration was created to combat this.

“Between those combinations of the drugs and the alcohol, some of these things— yeah, you were feeling no more pain, but it didn’t cure you or fix you of what was wrong with you, so that underlying condition was probably still there,” Yearous said.

While it’s pretty common knowledge now, you should probably be skeptical of any medication that claims it can cure anything. Speaking with your doctor or pharmacist if you have any concerns or medical questions also isn’t a bad idea.

Jenny Yearous said if you have expired medication in your medicine cabinet, you should consider disposing of the medication safely and then looking at the Historical Society’s donation guidelines as they might be interested in acquiring old bottles.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC
Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
A 54-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle Monday morning.
Mandan man dead following Burleigh County crash
Fire truck sirens generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Sawyer
Traffic Crash
Car crash involving train in Stutsman County

Latest News

Trinity Health celebrates babies born in 2023 at new Birth Center
Trinity Health celebrates babies born in 2023 at new Birth Center
Brooklyn Miller, a Mandan High School junior, speaks at the Career & Technical Education...
New Mandan High School will hold new opportunities for students
A group photo of the officers from the NAIC. (L to R) Rhode Island Superintendent of Financial...
Commissioner Godfread named president-elect of the NAIC
ND District Map 2023-2032
Candidates place bids for District 30 legislative seats