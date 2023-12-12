Historical medicine recommendations led to creation of FDA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Medicine has come a long way since the 1920s. Most people know you shouldn’t drink Vaseline, but according to some of the old newspaper clippings one of our anchors found, it might soothe your sore throat.

Got stomach indigestion, achy joints or rheumatism? Many historical newspaper clippings suggest their products are cure-alls for anything from creaky knees to indigestion. If you were in the 1920s, you might consider taking one of these old medications, but that might not have been a very good idea.

“Lots of times you would see these boxes and containers, they wouldn’t even tell you what’s in them. So these were just a panacea of some faux medicinal cure-all for all or any of your ills,” said Lori Nohner, assistant curator at the State Historical Society.

Some of the ingredients in these medications included questionable ingredients like cocaine, which the FDA wouldn’t approve of today.

Jenny Yearous, the State Historical Society’s curator of collections management, said the Food and Drug Administration was created to combat this.

“Between those combinations of the drugs and the alcohol, some of these things— yeah, you were feeling no more pain, but it didn’t cure you or fix you of what was wrong with you, so that underlying condition was probably still there,” Yearous said.

While it’s pretty common knowledge now, you should probably be skeptical of any medication that claims it can cure anything. Speaking with your doctor or pharmacist if you have any concerns or medical questions also isn’t a bad idea.

Jenny Yearous said if you have expired medication in your medicine cabinet, you should consider disposing of the medication safely and then looking at the Historical Society’s donation guidelines as they might be interested in acquiring old bottles.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.