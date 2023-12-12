Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America's "Mind The Workplace" listed the top 10...
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.(MGN ONLINE)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than half of the nation’s employees say they are stressed at work, but a new survey finds that some jobs are more draining than others.

The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.

It includes judges, healthcare workers - including nurses and doctors, general phone and 911 operators, film and video editors and retail sales supervisors.

The job with the highest stress score was a urologist.

Workers in unhealthy work environments reported higher rates of psychological distress that led to mental health concerns.

Last year, 81% of workers reported that workplace stress affects their mental health. That number is up a bit from 2021.

About three-quarters of workers said workplace stress affects their relationships.

