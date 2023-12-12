Healthier eating habits during the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re dieting and plan to fast all day to “save space” for a big holiday dinner, you may want to think again.

Foundation Fitness and Nutrition’s Dietitian Rachel Iverson said you might think fasting all day means you can eat all you want at dinner, but you might actually feel better if you eat your regular three meals a day. To get the most enjoyment out of your meal, she said to be slightly hungry, not starving.

“We send more messages from our taste buds to our brain when we’re just barely hungry versus when we’re starving. So you’ll actually taste and enjoy your food more, and you’ll be a lot less likely to overeat and feel exhausted and icky after that meal,” Iverson said.

If you want to eat healthier during the holidays, Iverson said making small, manageable changes is the best route. For example, if you graze during the day, it’s easier to keep a tray of fruits and veggies out to graze on rather than cutting the habit altogether.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.