Gingerbread creations on display this holiday season

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Adults and children across the state are putting their gingerbread house creations on display for some friendly competition.

The Chateau de Mores State Historic Site is hosting the gingerbread event. Gingerbread creations will be on display at the center for voting.

Participants were encouraged to think outside the box and everything above the base of entries must be 75 percent edible and 50 percent gingerbread.

There are children, teen and adult categories. Votes will be counted and prizes awarded Tuesday.

