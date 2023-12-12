Gingerbread creations on display this holiday season

Gingerbread competition
Gingerbread competition(Chateau de Mores State Historic Site)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Adults and children across the state are putting their gingerbread house creations on display for some friendly competition.

The Chateau de Mores State Historic Site is hosting the gingerbread event. Gingerbread creations will be on display at the center for voting.

Participants were encouraged to think outside the box and everything above the base of entries must be 75 percent edible and 50 percent gingerbread.

There are children, teen and adult categories. Votes will be counted and prizes awarded Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC
A 54-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle Monday morning.
Mandan man dead following Burleigh County crash
Fire truck sirens generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Sawyer
Amtrak train going through Bismarck
Old North Coast Hiawatha rail route takes giant step towards reinstatement

Latest News

First News at Ten
Viewing favorable in ND for possibly the best meteor shower of the year this week | A guide to the Geminids
Geminid meteor shower
Viewing favorable in ND for possibly the best meteor shower of the year this week | A guide to the Geminids
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 12/11/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 12/11/23