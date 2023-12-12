Former NDSU QB Easton Stick will start for the Chargers

(KVLY)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former NDSU quarterback Easton Stick will get his first NFL start Thursday.

Stick plays for the Los Angeles Chargers and finished the game against the Broncos Sunday after starting Charger QB Justin Herbert left with a finger injury. Stick was 13-24 for 179 yards passing in a 24-7 loss to Denver.

ESPN is reporting Herbert will receive season-ending surgery on his broken right index finger.

The Chargers are 5-8 on the season and will play at Las Vegas Thursday.

