Fargo welcomes 140 new U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, along with the U.S. District Court of North Dakota, welcomed 140 new citizens to the country with two naturalization ceremonies at NDSU.

On December 12, citizenship candidates from 33 countries came together at Barry Hall to celebrate their final steps in becoming official citizens of the United States.

“When I was a little girl, I always dreamed about coming to the United States and becoming a citizen. I’m really, really excited,” says Jannies Peyepa, as she was handed her naturalization certificate.

The NDSU Army ROTC presented the U.S. and North Dakota State flag, and U.S. Judge, Alice Senechal, administered the Oath of Allegiance, solidifying everyone’s new loyalty to the country.

They were joined by Michael Howe, North Dakota Secretary of State, and Dan Hannaher, Director of North Dakota Field Office of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, who offered congratulatory remarks.

“Immigration built this nation. From the day the first immigrant set foot on our shores, to this very moment,” Hannaher says as he describes how important this event is.

Tara Elyas, a new U.S. citizen from Iraq describes the impact she felt from today’s ceremony. “My family’s life before was really hard. We moved to different countries and we struggled a lot, so this means a lot to us. Hopefully, we’ll have a better life here.”

Fifth grade students from Oak Grove Elementary performed the national anthem, and the ceremony concluded with a video message from President Joe Biden.

You can find new citizen and guest experiences from this ceremony on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.