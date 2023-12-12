Drinking decisions during the holidays

The holidays are coming up, and for many, that means holiday parties where drinking is involved.
The holidays are coming up, and for many, that means holiday parties where drinking is involved.
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holidays are coming up, and for many, that means holiday parties where drinking is involved.

If you’re also trying to stay healthy, staying hydrated while drinking is important. You should alternate drinking water and alcohol. Many people don’t realize simply drinking something non-alcoholic is not enough to stay hydrated. Those choices matter.

“We don’t just do diet pop and hard liquor because we won’t stay quite as hydrated. So that cranberry vodka spritzer? That’s a better option than a cranberry and a diet sprite,” said Rachel Iverson, a dietitian at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition.

Iverson also recommended eating regular meals throughout the day before drinking.

