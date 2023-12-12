District 34 chairman discusses incumbent Republicans running for re-election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, incumbent Republicans for District 34 announced their re-election campaign.

Representative Todd Porter and Representative Nathan Toman are running for the House. Senator Justin Gerhardt will run for the Senate.

Gerhardt was appointed by the district’s executive committee a few months ago after the passing of Senator Doug Larsen and his family.

Cody Schulz, chairman for District 34 Republicans, says these candidates are the right ones.

“Just incredibly hard-working, they are true servant leaders. They are there to serve the public, and that’s why we enjoy engaging whether it’s door-to-door or at events that we do as a district. We want to understand what the people care about, what they are passionate about, and perpetuate policies for success,” said Schulz.

Schulz says geographically District 34 is the city of Mandan. He says over the past decade the city’s growth has influenced legislative policies.

