Dickinson State to join Frontier Conference in fall 2025

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University announced this afternoon that the school will be leaving the North Star Athletic Association and joining the Frontier Conference in the fall of 2025.

The Blue Hawks were previous members of the Frontier Conference during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, before joining the North Star in 2014.

Ten schools currently make up the Frontier Conference, including Carroll College, Montana Tech, Montana Western, Montana State University–Northern, Providence and Rocky Mountain, which all compete in multiple sports.

Arizona Christian, the College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon are affiliate members that compete solely in football.

The Blue Hawks will compete in all 7 sports offered by the conference which include Men’s and Women’s basketball, Men’s and Women’s cross country, Men’s and Women’s golf, Men’s and Women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, football and women’s volleyball.

The school also offers baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s wrestling, which the Frontier Conference does not currently offer at this time.

This move comes as the North Star continues to shrink in size, after previously losing Waldorf (IA) and Virterbo (WI).

No other schools currently plan on joining the Frontier Conference at this time.

