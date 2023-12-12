Commissioner Godfread named president-elect of the NAIC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected North Dakota’s Commissioner Jon Godfread as president-elect for the upcoming year.

Commissioner Godfread served as the State Insurance Commissioner since 2016. In 2022, he served as the NAIC’s secretary-treasurer, and in 2023, he served as vice president. He was elected by other chief insurance regulators for his new appointment.

“Insurance is what’s the financial back-stop to our economy. It allows the risk-takers to go out and take risks and provide protection to our families. So it’s a big job, it’s an important job, it’s one that I’m really happy to be doing,” Commissioner Godfread said.

Commissioner Godfread will be the NAIC’s president in 2025.

