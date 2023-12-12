Commissioner Godfread named president-elect of the NAIC

A group photo of the officers from the NAIC. (L to R) Rhode Island Superintendent of Financial...
A group photo of the officers from the NAIC. (L to R) Rhode Island Superintendent of Financial Services Beth Dwyer, Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott White, North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais(ND Insurance Department)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected North Dakota’s Commissioner Jon Godfread as president-elect for the upcoming year.

Commissioner Godfread served as the State Insurance Commissioner since 2016. In 2022, he served as the NAIC’s secretary-treasurer, and in 2023, he served as vice president. He was elected by other chief insurance regulators for his new appointment.

“Insurance is what’s the financial back-stop to our economy. It allows the risk-takers to go out and take risks and provide protection to our families. So it’s a big job, it’s an important job, it’s one that I’m really happy to be doing,” Commissioner Godfread said.

Commissioner Godfread will be the NAIC’s president in 2025.

