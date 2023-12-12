Citing parental choice, Williston school board votes to keep “not age-appropriate” library books on the shelves

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston High School library gives students access to hundreds of books. Some of them are under scrutiny for being vulgar or sexually suggestive for school-aged individuals.

“We’ve been saying all along that we want parents to be able to choose for their children. Parents need to be aware of what books in the library the school has,” said Karen Krenz of Williston.

A committee of school staff, administrators and community members reviewed 25 books. They voted on each book to either keep it on the shelves, provide a parental alert when a student checks out the book, or completely remove it. The majority vote by the committee for each one was either to limit or keep it.

The books listed are: “Allegedly,” “Damsel,” “Eleanor and Park,” “Fallout,” “The Hate U Give,” “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” “Identical,” “Impulse,” “Infinite Moment of Us,” “Living Dead Girl,” “Looking for Alaska,” “Me Earl and the Dying Girl,” “Scars,” “Slaughterhouse 5,” “Sold,” “13 Reasons Why,” “The Truth About Alice,” “Upside of Unrequited,” “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Twisted,” “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” “A Court of Mist and Fury,” “A Court of Wings and Ruin,” “A Court of Frost and Starlight” and “Empire of Storms.”

The committee’s reviews can be found here.

The board followed the recommendations, voting to keep the books on the shelves, but some will have parental alerts.

“I’m not going to be voting to remove any books from the libraries. I’m going to be voting for parental choice,” said Chris Jundt, board president.

During the public comment section, some were pleased that alerts will be placed but many in attendance disagreed with the decisions made.

“I won’t read from the excerpts because there are children here, but is this really what we want our children reading,” said Susan Draper of Williston.

“Some of them, if you’ve read them, they are extremely inappropriate,” said Kimberly Hurst of Williston.

Andrea Placher, Williston City Library director, thanked the board for its decisions.

“I do commend all of you for taking the freedom to read and the First Amendment very seriously and letting these parents have a choice and letting these students have a choice as well,” said Placher.

Superintendent Richard Faidley said they will work with his staff to relay how the alerts will work and how parents can add additional book alerts for their children. The system is expected to be set up by next month.

Williston High School circulation statistics of books under reconsideration (KUMV)

The acting librarian at the High School said these books have been unavailable to check out since they were first challenged last year.

Only two of the 25 books are available at Williston Middle School: “13 Reasons Why” and “The Hate U Give.”

Of the 25 books at Williston High School, 14 have been checked out less than 10 times. The most popular book was “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” which was checked out 33 times between 2015 and 2022. “Thirteen Reasons Why” was the second-most popular with 30 checkouts between 2015 and 2022.

