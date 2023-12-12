Bismarck Toys for Tots drive spreading holiday cheer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not every child gets the opportunity to have presents around the holidays.

Toys for Tots in Bismarck is helping donate $25,000 worth of toys this year to kids in need.

Volunteers and businesses helped count and sort the toys.

The program has been around for 20 years, but the need for help is greater this year.

It started helping hundreds of kids, but now serves thousands of kids, through non-profit partnerships.

“Yeah, it has been an increased need. In, you know places, that just used to pick up 50 toys are now needing 150 toys,” said Michelle Tait, Toys for Tots coordinator in Bismarck.

The Bismarck Toys for Tots has purchased more than $100,000 worth of toys in four years.

This year, volunteers and Big River Builders, Mattress Firm North Dakota, Aesthetic Dental Center, Eide Automotive Group, Two Vets Moving Company and Marvelous Mouse Travels worked together to provide hope for kids over the holidays.

