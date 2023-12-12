Bismarck Fire Department responds to structure fire in East Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday morning, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a commercial building in East Bismarck.

The fire department received the call just after 6:00 a.m.

The structure fire was located at the 5300 block of East Main Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported smoke coming from the roof.

The building was unoccupied, and firefighters forced entry into the building to find the front of a vehicle and contents in front of it on fire. The fire was quickly put out and a search was conducted to find any remaining smoldering materials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

