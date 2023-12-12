Attempted murder trial in Williston moved to February

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for a Williston man charged with two counts of attempted murder has been moved to next year.

Police say 43-year-old Joshua Martinez fled from police during a traffic stop in August. After his vehicle hit a spike strip, he fired a gun at law enforcement on East Dakota Parkway. Nobody was injured.

A pretrial conference scheduled for Tuesday, was continued Monday. The trial is now scheduled for February 20.

Martinez faces several other felony charges including three counts of reckless endangerment, terrorizing and fleeing a peace officer.

