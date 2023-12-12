American Nurses Credentialing Center renews Sanford’s Magnet designation for fourth time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The American Nurses Credentialing Center renewed Sanford Health’s Magnet designation a fourth time.

The designation shows an organization provides excellent training for nurses and care for patients.

Sanford said less than 2 percent of health organizations have achieved the designation four times.

“It’s really about a culture, creating that culture where you can allow your employees to thrive in an environment that can help meet those standards,” said Wendy Kopp, Sanford Health’s vice president of Nursing and Clinical Services.

Sanford said about 9 percent of hospitals in the nation achieve Magnet designation.

