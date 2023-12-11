Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to intervene to decide on the question of Donald Trump’s immunity in the case surrounding Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn lawful 2020 election results.

Smith’s move comes after the Trump defense team appealed to have the case dismissed citing presidential immunity, arguing he cannot be tried for any role in the insurrection because he was in office at the time. Trump’s appeal could delay the case, forcing Smith to seek higher authority to keep proceedings on track.

Smith said in his petition, in part, “…this case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office.” The special counsel is asking for an expeditious resolution from the court so as to not further delay proceedings.

We do not yet know if the justices will take up this case and how long it would take to answer the question of immunity. Trump’s trial in DC is supposed to begin March 4.

