Operation: Christmas cheer hopes to brighten the holidays for veterans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those who served in Vietnam didn’t get a real welcome home.

The Western North Dakota Honor Flight has been working to show those veterans just how much they’re appreciated and to thank them for their service.

During this holiday season, volunteers have found a new way to show their appreciation.

Jensen Clarke, an R.N. at Sanford in Bismarck, knows her words can’t express just how grateful she is to those who served, but she hopes the words she writes in this Christmas card might help a veteran feel appreciated.

“Writing a Christmas card is really nothing in the big picture of things,” said Clarke.

Clarke is one of a handful of nurses at Sanford who are taking a few minutes to write some words of gratitude to veterans.

“We want them to know that we’re not going to forget about them and that we are telling them that we appreciate them. That just never gets old,” explained Becky Stroh, a Western ND Honor Flight board member.

Stroh is organizing all the cards that have come in so far.

“They are filled with words of thanks and appreciation,” she said.

Stroh is amazed at how many cards there are and at the heartfelt messages they contain. She’ll make sure they get sent to veterans who have flown on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight in 2023. And because there are so many, some will also go to veterans on the waiting list.

“We just want to let the veterans know that they’re not forgotten,” said Stroh.

And she hopes that maybe these cards might also make this holiday season a little brighter for those who have served.

There’s still time to send a card to a veteran. You can find more information on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight website.

