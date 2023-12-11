New Salem couple accused of sexting minor

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Police have arrested a New Salem couple they say were sexting a 14-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother said she found inappropriate messages from 19-year-old Sabrina Doll and 18-year-old Brandon Murray on her daughter’s phone.

Authorities say while Doll and Murray were dating, they set up social media accounts for the girl and asked her to send sexually explicit photos to them.

Investigators say both knew the girl was underage and admitted to messaging her.

Doll and Murray are charged with luring minors.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.