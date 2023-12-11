Minot Forestry Department busy in the snowy season

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Even though green spaces are covered up with snow and most trees are bare, the Minot Parks Forestry Department still has plenty to do.

They are gradually sanding walkways on park district properties like the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

Royce Brown, forestry technician with Minot Parks, said they also do snow removal at the dog park and for the Scandinavian Heritage Association.

When they’re not managing snow, Brown said they trim branches from trees because they’re dormant.

“This has been kind of an odd winter, so we’ve been doing some tree removals later than we normally would, but usually, yes, it’s trim and snow removal in the wintertime,” said Brown.

He said they also plan for spring planting during this time when trees are essentially resting and conserving their energy.

