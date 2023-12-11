Mandan man dead following Burleigh County crash
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 54-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle Monday morning.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says at 7:22 a.m., 57-year-old Keith Manchester of Bismarck was driving west on 71st Ave. NE when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital where he died.
Manchester was also taken to the hospital for serious non-life threatening injuries.
Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and will release the name of the deceased will be released on Tuesday.
