Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police say 26-year-old Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a 911 call for shots fired in southeast Mandan.

A 26-year-old man was discovered to have been shot and was taken to the hospital.

Torres was on the scene, arrested and taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

