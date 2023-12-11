Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan

Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police say 26-year-old Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a 911 call for shots fired in southeast Mandan.

A 26-year-old man was discovered to have been shot and was taken to the hospital.

Torres was on the scene, arrested and taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC
Fire truck sirens generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Sawyer
Traffic Crash
Car crash involving train in Stutsman County
Woman arrested after driving her vehicle through a religious group on a sidewalk, Montana police say
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

Latest News

Night Report Extended (Sunday)
KFYR First News at Ten Weather 12/10/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Sportscast 12/10/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
Minot accountant opening; explaining the seasons of accounting for local government
First News at Five SUNDAY
A look at Project Bee’s services in 2023