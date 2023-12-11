Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police say 26-year-old Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder early Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to a 911 call for shots fired in southeast Mandan.
A 26-year-old man was discovered to have been shot and was taken to the hospital.
Torres was on the scene, arrested and taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.
