Inmates give the gift of reading to families for the holidays

Sebastian Tackling is recording a special gift for his kids.
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Family connections are especially important for inmates. Research says inmates with strong family ties have better parole outcomes and are less likely to go back to prison.

The Missouri River Correctional Center is helping inmates keep those connections during the holiday season.

“I had, from a long time ago, a copy of The Grinch Stole Christmas, the original, and we read that pretty much every year,” said inmate Sebastian Tackling.

This is one way he can stay connected to them while serving his sentence at the Missouri River Correctional Center.

“They like stories, and so I know they’ll probably play it over and over again and just listen for the different voices, the inflections and what’s happening in the story,” said Tackling.

Inmates like Tackling pick out a book and record themselves reading it. That recording and the book are sent as holiday gifts for their kids.

“I think it’s meaningful for residents to see that staff understand that family relationships and value that and provide these opportunities,” said Emma Berg, adult education instructor.

Tackling said this gift helps him focus on flipping to the next chapter in his life.

“One of the things of being here is you sort of distill your life down to what matters. My relationship with my kids is probably the most important thing right now,” said Tackling.

He said this gift will help keep a family tradition going even though he can’t be there in person.

Tackling said he wrote notes in the book for his kids and he didn’t expect to have a way to stay connected like this with his family while incarcerated.

The program has been going on for about five years, and this year, six residents participated.

