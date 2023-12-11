Congress enters final week before holidays, representatives discuss latest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Congress has until Friday to get any last-minute work done before the holiday break.

Back in November, Congress passed a temporary funding bill to keep the government running for two months. Representative Matt Rosendale hopes to bring the appropriation bills forward to fund the government.

“Getting those over to the Senate to give them the ability to look at those and pass their own appropriation bills, so we can get to conference and fund government again in the most transparent, responsible fashion that we can,” said Rosendale.

The House will look into filing an impeachment inquiry against President Biden. Representative Kelly Armstrong serves on the investigative committees and says last week, the House Oversight Chair brought forward evidence.

“It at least appears that one of Hunter Biden’s Shell LLCs was paying the President, at the time when he was Vice President, monthly, so there is more than enough evidence to open an inquiry,” said Armstrong.

The White House announced last week they are running out of aid for Ukraine and asked Congress to act, however, the Senate blocked that bill.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden and the Senate to see if he can get them to budge. Rosendale and other Republicans are against additional funding to Ukraine until we have secured our own southern border.

“At that time, we can begin to have a discussion about aid going to Ukraine, how much, and what it is going to be used for. Until that time, it’s just a nonstarter,” said Rosendale.

Both representatives hope all this, and more is addressed.

Congress reconvenes on January 8, 2024.

