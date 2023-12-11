Class A & B Girls Basketball polls

Class A & B Girls Basketball Poll
Class A & B Girls Basketball Poll(KFYR-TV)
By JT Farabow
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After improving to 4-0 on the season, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich remains atop the Class B Girls poll, receiving 13 first-place votes.

Class B Girls Basketball poll

  1. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (13) — 172 pts.
  2. Bowman County (3) — 154 pts.
  3. May-Port CG (2) — 146 pts.
  4. Sargent County — 128 pts.
  5. Central McLean — 117 pts.
  6. Hatton-Northwood — 87 pts.
  7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 56 pts.
  8. Garrison — 28 pts.
  9. Maple River — 27 pts.
  10. Trenton — 22 pts.

Class A Girls Basketball poll

  1. Thompson (18) — 90 pts.
  2. Northern Cass — 66 pts.
  3. South Prairie-Max — 43 pts.
  4. Bottineau — 35 pts.
  5. Central Cass — 13 pts.

Others receiving votes: Watford City (1-1), Kindred (2-0), Devils Lake (1-1), Turtle Mountain (3-1), Shiloh Christian (2-0).

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC
Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
Fire truck sirens generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Sawyer
Traffic Crash
Car crash involving train in Stutsman County
A 54-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle Monday morning.
Mandan man dead following Burleigh County crash

Latest News

Class A & B Boys Basketball polls
Class A & B Boys Basketball polls
Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 12/11/2023
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Sportscast 12/10/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC