Class A & B Girls Basketball polls
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After improving to 4-0 on the season, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich remains atop the Class B Girls poll, receiving 13 first-place votes.
Class B Girls Basketball poll
- Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (13) — 172 pts.
- Bowman County (3) — 154 pts.
- May-Port CG (2) — 146 pts.
- Sargent County — 128 pts.
- Central McLean — 117 pts.
- Hatton-Northwood — 87 pts.
- Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 56 pts.
- Garrison — 28 pts.
- Maple River — 27 pts.
- Trenton — 22 pts.
Class A Girls Basketball poll
- Thompson (18) — 90 pts.
- Northern Cass — 66 pts.
- South Prairie-Max — 43 pts.
- Bottineau — 35 pts.
- Central Cass — 13 pts.
Others receiving votes: Watford City (1-1), Kindred (2-0), Devils Lake (1-1), Turtle Mountain (3-1), Shiloh Christian (2-0).
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.