Class A & B Girls Basketball polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After improving to 4-0 on the season, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich remains atop the Class B Girls poll, receiving 13 first-place votes.

Class B Girls Basketball poll

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (13) — 172 pts. Bowman County (3) — 154 pts. May-Port CG (2) — 146 pts. Sargent County — 128 pts. Central McLean — 117 pts. Hatton-Northwood — 87 pts. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 56 pts. Garrison — 28 pts. Maple River — 27 pts. Trenton — 22 pts.

Class A Girls Basketball poll

Thompson (18) — 90 pts. Northern Cass — 66 pts. South Prairie-Max — 43 pts. Bottineau — 35 pts. Central Cass — 13 pts.

Others receiving votes: Watford City (1-1), Kindred (2-0), Devils Lake (1-1), Turtle Mountain (3-1), Shiloh Christian (2-0).

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.