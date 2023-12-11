Class A & B Boys Basketball polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This past Friday, the first contests for Boys Class A & B Basketball were scheduled to take place. While snow canceled plans for some, others were able to open their season.

Devils Lake began its season with a win, helping keep its top spot in the class A polls.

Class A Boys Basketball poll

Devils Lake (15) — 86 pts. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) — 67 pts. Kindred (1) — 55 pts. Beulah — 22 pts. Central Cass — 20 pts.

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (0-0), Turtle Mountain (1-0), Grafton (1-0), Thompson (0-0)

Class B Boys Basketball poll

Bowman County (12) — 174 pts. North Star (4) — 158 pts. Sargent County (2) — 140 pts. Bishop Ryan — 111 pts. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 104 pts. Linton-HMB — 86 pts. Westhope-Newburg — 85 pts. Flasher — 52 pts. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich — 31 pts. Hankinson — 21 pts.

