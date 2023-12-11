Check out the menu at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first spin-off restaurant

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.
The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s is now officially open.

The inaugural location is just outside of Chicago in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The fast-food chain announced CosMc’s menu items just this week.

The menu does not include McDonald’s hamburgers or fries, but instead focuses on drinks and snacks, rivaling menus of places like Starbucks and Dunkin’.

CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel...
CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades. CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.

However, there are just a couple of familiar McDonald’s items on the menu. McFlurries and Egg McMuffin sandwiches will be served all day.

McDonald’s has not yet revealed the locations for more CosMc’s, but revealed the pilot program is planned for 10 cities across the United States.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC
Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
Fire truck sirens generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Sawyer
Traffic Crash
Car crash involving train in Stutsman County
Woman arrested after driving her vehicle through a religious group on a sidewalk, Montana police say

Latest News

Sanford R.N. Jensen Clarke takes a minute to write a Christmas card to a veteran
Operation: Christmas cheer hopes to brighten the holidays for veterans
Rescuers in California had to rescue a hiker who became trapped under a massive boulder.
Hiker rescued after being pinned under massive boulder
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke the National Defense University in Washington,...
'Putin must lose,' Zelenskyy says
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress