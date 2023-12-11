‘Change of Pace’ choir brings live carols to several organizations

Change of Pace choir brings Christmas carols around town
Change of Pace choir brings Christmas carols around town(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A group of carolers from Minot High are bringing the spirit of the holiday season to area organizations this month with a setlist of Christmas Carols.

Members of “Change of Pace” performed for a joint meeting between the Minot Sertoma Club and the Rotary Club of Minot on Monday.

Lindsay Kerzmann, choir director for Minot High, said they have about five more gigs this week, including an assisted living facility and a couple of schools.

She said they will also perform at next week’s Minot city council meeting.

“You won’t see me up there with them, so they direct themselves, and it’s a lot of fun, but it’s a long-standing tradition,” said Kerzmann.

She said the Change of Pace choir has been around roughly since the 70s.

