Candidates place bids for District 30 legislative seats

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, Republican candidates from Bismarck’s District 30 and Mandan’s District 34 launched bids for legislative seats in 2024.

In Bismarck’s District 30, Justis Amundson and Dave Charles are running for House seats. Adam Rose is running for the Senate seat.

These three candidates will be challenging Republican incumbents Glenn Bosch, Mike Nathe and Diane Larson.

Amundson, who chairs District 30 Republicans, says although this race will be challenging, they are prepared for it.

“We are going to do everything we can to make sure our message is also received by the public. We are going to put in the necessary work. We are going to knock on doors, make phone calls, and do whatever it takes to win,” said Amundson.

Amundson said District 30 is unique because it has a history of being a contested seat in a state where that is unusual.

