18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hunting accident in Missouri on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Officials said the preliminary investigation found the shooting was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC
Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
Fire truck sirens generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Sawyer
Traffic Crash
Car crash involving train in Stutsman County
Woman arrested after driving her vehicle through a religious group on a sidewalk, Montana police say

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke the National Defense University in Washington,...
'Putin must lose," Zelenskyy says
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress
Wilda Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue toward a master’s degree.
‘It fulfilled my life’: 74-year-old graduates college after putting her dreams on hold
Taylor Swift watches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City...
NFL commentator Tony Romo refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife
FILE - Dental assistants go over appointments at SmileDirectClub's SmileShop located inside a...
SmileDirectClub shuts down months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection