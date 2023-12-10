NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC

Bison Football
Bison Football(KVLY)
By JT Farabow
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - According to North Dakota State Athletics, Bison Football Head Coach Matt Entz has accepted a coaching position at the FBS level. ESPN reports Entz will be a linebacker coach for the University of Southern California. Entz will speak with the team in a meeting Sunday afternoon. He will continue coaching the Bison throughout this season’s FCS playoffs.

Hired as head coach in 2019, Entz has led his program to a record of 60-10, along with two FCS National Championships (2019, 2021). He was named as FCS Coach of the Year the two seasons his program was named National Champions.

The Bison defeated South Dakota 45-17 in Saturday’s quarterfinal match-up of the FCS playoffs. The team is set to square off against Montana next Saturday in Missoula for the FCS semifinals.

