Fish populations looking good for this year's season

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - This is the time of year when anglers are getting anxious for ice fishing.

During an average year of fishing, when there’s not a lot of snow and access, 25% of all licensed anglers will go ice fishing. So far this year, the weather is cooperating, and fish populations look good, too.

“Across the state, our walleye populations are still maintaining pretty well. We didn’t really lose very many walleye populations last year with the extreme winter conditions that we had, so we pulled through there pretty well and I think things are maintaining quite well,” said Scott Gangl, fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

And how are northern pike populations this year?

“I think where people are used to fishing for pike and finding pike, they’ll find pike again this winter. With those winterkill conditions that we had last year, again, pike are a pretty hearty fish, and I think that they should be able to find some pike out there and some of the traditional spots,” said Gangl.

Perch populations hit a peak around five years ago when there were a lot of perch lakes and the quality of fish was high.

“We do still have quality perch on the landscape. People are going to be able to go out and find perch in a lot of places, but they’re not going to be as abundant or numerous as before. A lot of that Barnes County and Stutsman County, a lot of those newer lakes down there still have really good perch populations, and I think that’s probably going to be the heart of our perch fishing for the coming months,” said Gangl.

There’s a tremendous amount of information for anglers on the Game and Fish Department’s website.

“So, if you go to our website on our Where to Fish page, you can search by lake, there’s information in there. All the biologists are updating that information and putting in current status of the fish, so that you can kind of get a feel for what to expect when you get out there. Starting sometime around mid-December, we’re going to have our netting survey results posted for the lakes that we did net this summer,” said Gangl.

Mother Nature made it tough for ice anglers last winter, the outlook for this winter is more encouraging.

“I think as long as we don’t have a lot of snow and access is good to these lakes, I think we’ll have a really good ice fishing year and I’m kind of looking forward to it,” said Gangl.

There’s a free ice fishing weekend for North Dakota residents on December 30-31, where residents don’t need a license to fish. All rules and regulations still need to be followed during this weekend.

