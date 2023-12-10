Crews respond to structure fire in Sawyer

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAWYER, N.D. (KMOT) - Crews from multiple departments responded to a fire at a home in Sawyer Saturday, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the fire started in a garage at a residence in the 100 block of 2nd Street SE in Sawyer late Saturday afternoon.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews from Sawyer and Velva responded, along with the Sheriff’s Office and Otter Tail Power Company.

Your News Leader was told the fire was mostly knocked down, though crews remained on scene as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

