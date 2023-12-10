Car crash involving train in Stutsman County

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Justin Gick
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUTSMAN CO., N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday night, a crash involving a train and a car took place in Stutsman County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the car was traveling near Spiritwood and a BNSF train was traveling westbound on the rail line. They say the driver of the car was a 19-year-old Jamestown woman who failed to yield and crossed the train tracks. The train hit the rear driver side of the woman’s car causing it to spin out and come to rest on the south side of the railroad tracks. The woman driving the car was not injured and the crash is under investigation by the NDHP.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
UPDATE: Bond set for Ian Cramer in death of Mercer County deputy
Deputy Paul Martin
UPDATE: Full details on incident that led to death of Mercer County deputy; funeral plans announced
The Beulah community remembers Deputy Paul Martin
‘I think he probably saved my life’: Beulah community remembers fallen deputy
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

First News at Six
Bismarck Renaissance Zone receives approval
Salmon caught in Lake Sakakawea
Fish populations looking good for this year's season
Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck Public Schools named District of the Year
Cole Payton scores a touchdown for the second time, a 17-yard run for a 35-3 lead
North Dakota State rolls into FCS semifinals with 45-17 win over South Dakota
Four finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent.
Interviews this week for Minot Public Schools superintendent finalists