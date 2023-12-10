Car crash involving train in Stutsman County

STUTSMAN CO., N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday night, a crash involving a train and a car took place in Stutsman County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the car was traveling near Spiritwood and a BNSF train was traveling westbound on the rail line. They say the driver of the car was a 19-year-old Jamestown woman who failed to yield and crossed the train tracks. The train hit the rear driver side of the woman’s car causing it to spin out and come to rest on the south side of the railroad tracks. The woman driving the car was not injured and the crash is under investigation by the NDHP.

