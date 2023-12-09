Williston gas station reopening

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.(Pexels)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The gas station north of Williston that closed down in August has reopened under a new company.

TravelCenters of America said in a press release this week they opened up a TA Express along Highway 2.

It was previously operated by Mountain Express Oil Company, which shut down indefinitely.

The release says they have 12 gas and seven diesel fueling positions, 80 truck parking spaces, and five private showers.

