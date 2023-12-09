Westhope grad plays her way into VCSU’s starting rotation

Valley City State University's Ellie Braaten
Valley City State University's Ellie Braaten(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One recent Westhope High School graduate is seeing plenty of playing time at Valley City.

Ellie Braaten, a freshman at Valley City State University, has started all 11 games this season for the Vikings.

Braaten was a Miss Basketball finalist last year, playing for the Westhope-Newburg Sioux.

She’s averaging 5.7 points per game and leads the team in assists and three-point shooting percentage.

“In high school, I had to score a lot. I had to do everything. Here, I know that I can trust my teammates to do other things. I don’t have to score 20 points per game, I don’t have to have ten assists per game. Obviously, that would be cool, but all I got to do are my little things. I do what the team needs and that’s what the best part is,” said Braaten.

Braaten is playing alongside Our Redeemer’s graduate Hailey Roberts.

The Vikings are scheduled to play UMary one week from Monday, in Bismarck.

