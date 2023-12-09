Strengthen ND’s Strong Farm incubator program accepting applications

Greenhouse
Greenhouse(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here’s some good news for aspiring farmers: Strengthen ND’s Strong Farm incubator project is accepting applications.

Strengthen ND’s Executive Director Megan Langley said the program will accept five students for the coming year.

Participants will learn farming basics by borrowing a plot of land.

They also get to keep the proceeds they make from their crops, which they can put toward establishing their own farm.

“It’s really a space where people can fail with support, if that makes sense. Try to grow different crops, try to manufacture them in a different way, try to sell them in a different way, but still be supportive and really mitigate the individual risk,” said Langley.

The application period for the first cohort ends on December 15.

