“She’s a part of me”: Fargo man still searching for missing service dog

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family has been searching for their lost service dog, Ruby, for almost a week now after she went missing on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Jason Larkin is Ruby’s owner. He was paralyzed from the chest down a decade ago. It was in 2021 that he and his trainer decided to get a service dog. That’s when they met Ruby.

“It’s been pretty difficult,” Larkin said about Ruby’s disappearance.

They were following their normal morning routine on Sunday when everything changed. They normally let Ruby out to use the restroom, and then she would come back to be with Larkin.

“[I] realized that she wasn’t in the house and wasn’t in the backyard where we could see her,” Larkin said.

Larkin believes that like most dogs, Ruby saw something that got her attention, and she ran out of the gate in the backyard. It was the last time the family saw her. She was spotted on Monday, and the family has received several tips on her whereabouts, but they’ve had no luck bringing her home as of now.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge to know which way she went,” Larkin said.

Ruby’s been in the family since she was two months old, and after 16 months of service dog training, she’s undoubtedly taken on the title of man’s best friend for Larkin.

“[She] just assists me with my daily living. She goes everywhere with me,” Larkin said.

Now the family is asking the community for help through social media posts, flyers and yard signs.

“I’ve been super focused on finding her,” Larkin said. “We’re just looking for all avenues trying to locate her.”

Larkin said it’s been devastating for him and the whole family the past week.

“It’s just like losing a loved one. She’s a part of me, a part of my family... It’s very hard,” Larkin said.

But he said they’re not giving up until Ruby is home.

“If she is spotted, we don’t want to chase her. We don’t want to call her name. There’s a good chance that if that happens she may continue to run. The best thing is to kind of stay put, and call my phone number,” Larkin said.

If anyone sees Ruby, they can contact Larkin themselves at 701-238-3288 or through Facebook. People can also contact the Cass County Sherriff’s office.

On Friday night, an anonymous donor called Larkin and doubled the award, bringing the total reward to $10,000 if anyone finds her.

