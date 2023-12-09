‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store. (Source: WPTA)
By WPTA staff, Taylor Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAYNEDALE Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - The family of a woman stabbed and killed at an Indiana Kroger is sharing their memories of the beloved cashier.

“She helped everybody,” said the woman’s sister Tina Ramirez Oliva. “She helped a lot of people. She was loved by a lot of people.”

Perla Nieto, 59, spent her life helping those in her community.

Nieto was a longtime employee at the Waynedale-area grocery store. She also worked with English language learners at Study Elementary.

Maribell Ramirez-Johnson said the loss of Nieto has been unimaginable to their family.

They say she never missed a family function or major milestone, always showing up with a smile and a camera in her hand.

“She always took pictures of everything,” Ramirez-Johnson said. “You could not see her without that camera. She was even a bridesmaid in my wedding and took pictures.”

The family said they have been overwhelmed by the community’s support and had no idea the impact their aunt Perla had.

“It’s amazing how many lives she touched just by being her, and just that smile she greeted everyone with,” Ramirez-Johnson said.

Nieto leaves behind a husband, three children and grandchildren.

Family members said they are in the process of making funeral arrangements.

Police said they have arrested 30-year-old Jermard Lewis in connection with the deadly stabbing. He is facing a murder charge.

According to authorities, Lewis told them that he went to the store to attack Nieto because of the way he was treated during his previous visit.

Police said Lewis threatened staff members before leaving the store earlier that day.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

