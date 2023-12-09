Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools superintendent: Luke Schaefer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This week we’ve been introducing you to the finalists for Minot Public Schools superintendent.

Today we’re taking a look at Luke Schaefer.

Schaefer has worked in education for more than 20 years.

He taught music for seven years at Des Lacs-Burlington, where he held other positions including coaching football, wrestling and track.

Later, he moved into educational leadership and served as superintendent and high school principal for Sawyer Public Schools.

Schaefer currently serves as the CEO of the Central Regional Education Association.

The group provides support to thousands of students in 57 different educational agencies.

Schaefer is the chair of the state’s K-12 Education Coordination Council.

He also serves on the Governor’s Task Force for Teacher Retention and Recruitment.

“Kids are the most important thing in our schools. And if I can bring my knowledge, my expertise, my experience in leading schools, guiding schools and more importantly, providing the support that’s necessary for all of the educators so that those schools can provide the best opportunity for kids, that’s why I want to give back here in Minot. That’s why I want to focus my attention and my efforts in my hometown,” said Schaefer.

Schaefer said he wants to cultivate opportunities, work on continuous improvement for individuals and programs and increase the desire to learn for adults and students.

“Listening is the most important, knowing what parents are feeling, what caregivers are feeling. How the educators are perceiving their work, what types of recruitment and retention efforts need to be made, so that joy can be brought back into the teaching profession,” said Schaefer.

Schaefer and the other candidates will be taking part in public focus group sessions and interviews Dec. 11-14, and the board is expected to name a new superintendent shortly thereafter.

