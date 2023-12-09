Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner said he had to get his blood pressure checked when he won a $1 million jackpot.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a 55-year-old man recently hit the million-dollar prize thanks to playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a Wesco gas station in Grant.

“I scratched the ticket right after purchasing it, and when I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack!” the man said.

The million-dollar winner said he then went to his mother’s house to show her the ticket and she told him to sit down.

“She took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking,” he shared.

The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He said he plans to complete a few home improvements and help others with his newfound winnings.

“Winning feels like a dream and it is going to make my life a lot easier!” the man said.

Lottery officials said players have won more than $15 million playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza game since it launched in September.

Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Paul Martin
UPDATE: Funeral plans announced for Mercer County deputy
Deputy Paul Martin
Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy killed during pursuit identified
The Beulah community remembers Deputy Paul Martin
‘I think he probably saved my life’: Beulah community remembers fallen deputy
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
UPDATE: Bond set for Ian Cramer in death of Mercer County deputy
Aerial view of Mandan
Deputy hits pedestrian in Mandan

Latest News

Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines
Lawmakers respond to block on defense bill
Ernie Fischer, a rancher out of Selfridge
Fort Yates hosts the biggest Bison sale in the country
First News at Six
Dan's Garden 12/8/23
Sun Country airplane
Funding approved for Williston Airport revenue agreements
Tim Reineke
Man avoids heart surgery with newly developed medicine