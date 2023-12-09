Man avoids heart surgery with newly developed medicine

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heart surgery comes with quite a few risks. Although doctors weigh the pros and cons of the operation before recommending it to a patient, what if you could achieve similar results without going under the knife?

About 20 years ago, Tim Reineke was diagnosed with a heart murmur condition. He regularly visited his primary care physician for check-ups, and everything looked alright until a year ago.

“Even going up the steps, I’d get half way up, and I was getting winded. By the time I’d get up to the top, I’d have to sit and rest,” said Reineke.

When he visited his doctor, the news wasn’t good.

“I told him, ‘It bothers me once in a while,’ and he goes, ‘Well, we’ve got to take care of that, because otherwise you’re going to end up with me, having a heart attack,’” said Reineke.

A diagnostic test showed the walls of the left ventricle of Reineke’s heart were thicker and stiffer than they should have been. That extra thickness blocked blood flow throughout his heart, making physical activities more difficult.

Normally, heart surgery would be the next step, but Dr. Nayan Desai, with interventional cardiology at Sanford, wanted Reineke to try a new drug made specifically for patients with his condition.

“Camzyos, or Mavacamten, is a medicine which was approved by the FDA for people who have thick heart muscle, and it has made a big difference in terms of what we are able to offer patients without getting a scalpel in the chest,” said Dr. Desai.

“Once I started taking the medicine, after about a month, – not even – I was starting to feel really good,” said Reineke.

Reineke has been on the medication for about a year now and is feeling great.

“It was all to Dr. Desai and his nurse, you know? They fought for it,” said Reineke.

Dr. Desai said he plans to keep using this medication for other patients like Reineke.

The medicine Reineke takes is not cheap.

He said without help from insurance and other programs, he’d need to pay $2,300 for one month’s supply.

With help from his pharmacy, he pays about $100 a month.

