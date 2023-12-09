A look at Project Bee’s services in 2023

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Many organizations are taking a step back and taking inventory of how their operations fared this year.

This week, Project Bee posted their service-related annual stats.

Executive director Liz Larsen said they’re getting more walk-ins and calls for assistance.

She said issues like inflation and access to childcare are some of the systemic problems driving the need.

“November of 2023 was actually our busiest month ever in the history of our organization, especially for our warming center,” said Larsen.

She said in the world of nonprofits, funding is a challenge and a lot of them are participating in Inspiritus Community Health Foundation’s Twice Blessed campaign, which doubles the amount of an organization’s fundraisers by the end of this month.

Donations can be sent to Inspiritus Community Health Foundation’s website.

