Lawmakers respond to block on defense bill

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to approve a supplemental defense package, which would provide funds to Ukraine, Israel and the southern border.

On Wednesday, Republicans unanimously voted to block the bill.

It calls for more than $100 million to be used for key allies, as well as bolstering border security.

Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines says the bill needs to come with border policy changes as well.

“That bill did nothing to stop the flow of illegals. In fact, it just adds more processing capabilities to make them come into our country faster. So I voted against it,” said Daines.

Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester voted in support of the bill.

“It’s crucial that Republicans and Democrats work together to invest in our ability to stay ahead of the three from China, secure our borders, and stand up to Iran and Russia... I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to put aside partisan politics and deliver for the American people,” Tester said in a statement.

