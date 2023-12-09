Interviews this week for Minot Public Schools superintendent finalists

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This past week, Your News Leader has been introducing the finalists to be the next Minot Public Schools superintendent to our Minot viewers.

This coming week, the school board will be holding public interviews with each of them.

All interviews are at 6 p.m. at the Skills Center of the Minot Area Workforce Academy.

On Monday, the board will interview Mark Helm, a retired assistant superintendent from Washington state.

On Tuesday, they will speak with Renae Rudolph, the current principal of Perkett Elementary in Minot.

Wednesday, Dr. Scott Faul will interview. He’s the current Assistant Superintendent of Middle and High School Education for Minot Public Schools.

And on Thursday, we’ll see Luke Schaefer speak with the board. Schaefer is the CEO of the Central Regional Education Association.

The school board will likely make an offer to one of the finalists shortly thereafter.

Earlier in the day, each candidate will meet with members of the community-government focus group in the same location at 10 a.m.

The focus group sessions will not be live-streamed, but the interviews later that day will be on the district’s YouTube channel.

The person chosen will replace Dr. Mark Vollmer, who announced he would be retiring at the end of this school year.

Minot Public Schools is the fourth largest district in the state, educating roughly 7,700 students across 21 facilities, including three on Minot Air Force Base.

